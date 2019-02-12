Cleveland firefighter arrested for third time in 24 hours at Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cleveland firefighter was arrested for a third time in 24 hours for disorderly conduct at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The third incident occurred just before noon Tuesday.

Following the firefighter's arrest, he was taken to the hospital after again complaining of illness. He remains hospitalized.

This is Fire Battalion Chief William Graham's second arrest Tuesday.

Cleveland police confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that Graham was removed from a plane Tuesday morning at Hopkins on allegations of disorderly conduct.

He was then taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.

According to a press release from the city on Monday, Graham was taken into custody by Cleveland police for an incident at the airport on Monday at around 1 p.m.

No further details concerning that incident were released.

Graham, a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail for booking Monday and later released.

He was placed on restricted duty, pending what happens in the case.