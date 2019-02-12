City says more changes on the way after some Akron streets not plowed for days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Weeks after a winter wallop buried Northeast Ohio, many Akron residents are still wondering why their streets weren’t plowed for days and voiced their concerns at a community meeting Tuesday night.

“I’m wondering why,” said Tom Hilliard. “Everybody was getting stuck; I was going out there quite a bit trying to get people out, shoveling, pushing and everything else.”

The storm, which dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas, caused major problems in multiple Akron neighborhoods.

While the plows ran multiple passes on the main roads, residents say they never saw one on their streets even once.

Meighen Heyburn who lives on Java says not only was her street impassable but none of the other streets within a six block radius were plowed either.

“That’s not okay,” said Heyburn.

The city apologized for the poor service and created a 15-member Snow and Ice Control Task Force to identify and remedy the issues.

A series of forums were planned to hear from the public.

Tuesday’s was held at the Lawton Community Center.

Councilwoman Marilynn Keith, who led the meeting said, “I’m just here to listen, because we’re gonna change things.”

Although all of the specific details as to what went wrong aren’t yet completed, Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville wants the public to know that they are on top of it, and already making improvements.

“We’ve identified $250,000 that we are going to use to get attachments,” said Sommerville, “So we can adapt some of the other city-owned vehicles we already have to address the snow as well.”

Residents hope they do something soon and definitely before the next big storm.

“It caused a lot of stress on a lot of people,” said Keith Daniels.

