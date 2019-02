ROSEBORO, North Carolina – A photo of two boys in North Carolina has gone viral.

It was taken on Friday in Roseboro.

It shows two boys with their hands over their heart.

According to the Roseboro Fire Department, the boys were reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, as the fire chaplain raised the flag.

“It really touched my heart,” Chaplain Bobby Herring told WFMY.

Herring says the boys told him they wanted to be respectful to the flag like they learned in school.