Authorities are investigating possible connection between Mansfield abduction, Kentucky shooting

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are investigating a possible connection between the abduction of a woman at a Northeast Ohio college campus and a shooting in Kentucky that happened Monday.

There was a chase through several counties in Kentucky that ended in gunfire Monday afternoon. Two people -- a male and a female -- both died, Kentucky State Police said.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths were not immediately released and neither person has been identified.

On Monday, authorities said 20-year-old Skylar Williams was abducted at gunpoint from a parking lot at the Ohio State University campus in Mansfield.

She was taken by Ty'Rell Pounds, 24, who is the father of her child. Investigators say he forced her into a rental car he was driving.

The I-Team on Tuesday learned she had filed previous police reports against the alleged suspect.

