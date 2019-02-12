Allegiant announces nonstop service from Cleveland to Nashville

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Allegiant is adding a new nonstop service from Cleveland to Nashville, starting May 16.

The starting fares will be as low as $49 each way.

“We’re very excited to announce another brand new route from Cleveland,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure area travelers will take advantage of our friendly, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to enjoy all that Music City has to offer.”

The new seasonal flights will operate twice weekly.