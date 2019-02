Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - A stretch of I-90 westbound was shutdown for just under two hours Monday morning at Abbe Road.

Police say a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on.

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw serious damage to both cars.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

They were the only people in the cars.

No word on their conditions.

The crash is under investigation.