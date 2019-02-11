VIDEO: Man stopped for traffic violation accused of assaulting officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- A 37-year-old Sandusky man is now facing several charges including assault and resisting arrest after sheriff deputies and police say he fought with them during a traffic stop.

Chase Owens was stopped on traffic violations Saturday afternoon in Erie County. Deputies say when they approached the car they smelled marijuana.

Owens refused to get out of the car, and accused deputies of racially profiling him.

"Mr. Owens had an expired registration and was driving on a suspended license; that's why he was stopped," said Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

Sandusky officers assisted deputies and were eventually able to get Owens to get out of the car.

Deputies say when they tried to handcuff Owens he started to fight with them.

A deputy was kicked in the hip, and a police officer kicked in the stomach.

"They should both be OK," said Chief Deputy Jared Oliver of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Oliver said had Owens complied with officers' orders, he would have, most likely, only faced misdemeanor charges.

Owens remains in jail and is expected in court soon.