Victim identified in deadly crash on W. 117th

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a deadly car crash that happened on Sunday in Cleveland.
Cleveland emergency responders were called to the 3400 block of W. 117th Street around 3 a.m.
Cleveland police say the driver of a Hyundai was speeding and had the headlights off while headed north on W. 117th.
A driver headed south was turning into a driveway when it was hit by the Hyundai.
Police say the Hyundai kept going and hit a utility pole.
26-year-old Jamie Dejesus, Jr. was killed in the accident.
Three others were hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.
Cleveland police say speed is a factor.
Cleveland PD are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.