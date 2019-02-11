Victim identified in deadly crash on W. 117th

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a deadly car crash that happened on Sunday in Cleveland.

Cleveland emergency responders were called to the 3400 block of W. 117th Street around 3 a.m.

Cleveland police say the driver of a Hyundai was speeding and had the headlights off while headed north on W. 117th.

A driver headed south was turning into a driveway when it was hit by the Hyundai.

Police say the Hyundai kept going and hit a utility pole.

26-year-old Jamie Dejesus, Jr. was killed in the accident.

Three others were hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Cleveland police say speed is a factor.

Cleveland PD are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

