Toddler killed in shooting, family says boy shot himself



JACKSONVILLE, Florida – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a two-year-old boy.

Police were called to an apartment Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

They found a 2-year-old who had been shot. The child died at the hospital.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects.

Family members told WJXT that the child shot himself.

They spoke to Toni Baber, who identified herself as Jayden’s godmother.

“There’s really no explanation on how I can describe what I’m feeling,” Baber said. “I don’t know how he could’ve got a hold to a gun.”

Baber said Jayden’s mother doesn’t live at the apartment, and were only there visiting a friend.

“His mother is a good mother. She is not a person to have her children in harm’s way or anything like that,” Babers told WJXT.”There’s really no explanation on how I can describe what I’m feeling. I’m torn right now because we are all she has. We are all her kids have.”

No one has been charged.