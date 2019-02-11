Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

This is the Pennsylvania Driver's License photo of Pittsburgh synagogue suspect Robert Bowers, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation. (courtesy: PA Dept of Transportation via CNN)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – A truck driver accused of killing 11 people and wounding seven during an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue has pleaded not guilty.

Forty-six-year-old Robert Bowers was in federal court Monday and pleaded not guilty to a new indictment that added 19 additional counts.

His attorney, Judy Clarke, says the defense is hoping the case can be resolved without going to trial. Clarke is a noted death penalty lawyer whose past clients have included one of the Boston Marathon bombers, a 9/11 conspirator and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

The new charges against Bowers include hate crime violations, obstructing religious belief and using a firearm during crimes of violence.

Authorities say Bowers raged against Jews during and after the attack.

