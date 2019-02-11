Student abducted at gunpoint from OSU Mansfield campus

Posted 2:41 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41PM, February 11, 2019

MANSFIELD, Ohio-- Police are investigating after a student was abducted from The Ohio State University Mansfield campus on Monday.

According to the university, at around 11:45 a.m., the suspect, identified as Ty’rell Pounds, 24, took a female student, identified as Skylar Williams, 20, at gunpoint and forced her into his vehicle. He then took off with her.

Authorities say the two share a child.

**Both the suspect and the victim are pictured in the photo, below:**

Photo shows the suspect, Ty’rell Pounds; and the victim, Skylar Williams (courtesy: OSU Mansfield campus)

Later, authorities learned Pounds stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The public is asked to be on the lookout for a 2019 Dodge Caravan, dark in color, with the license plate FMZ-9621.

Anyone with information on Pounds' or Williams' whereabouts is asked to please call the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-756-2222.

Authorities say please do not approach the suspect. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

