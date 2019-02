LOS ANGELES, California – Artist Pink didn’t win a Grammy Sunday night, but she got something much more personal.

The pop star was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2017 album “Beautiful Trauma,” but lost to Ariana Grande for her album “Sweetener.”

Pink still received a Grammy: a homemade one from her daughter Willow, 7, and her son Jameson, 2.

“Thanks Kids :) my favorite kind of award,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram.

