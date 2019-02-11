Pair of bald eagles returns to Cuyahoga Valley National Park for 12th year

CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Ohio – A pair of bald eagles has returned and is tending to its nest at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CNVP).

The birds are nesting in the Pinery Narrows area, north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville.

To protect the eagles, the area surrounding the nest tree will be closed through the end of July.

According to CVNP, the pair has nested in the park since 2007 and successfully fledged a total of 15 eaglets.

Although no longer on the endangered species list, the bald eagle is still protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Both federal laws prohibit taking, killing, selling, or otherwise harming eagles, their nests, or eggs.