CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Jaden Constant hasn't been seen since January 24th.

The 16-year-old was last seen on W. 59th Street in Cleveland.

Jaden left home to visit a friend and never returned.

If you know anything that can help, call (216)623-2704.

