Man accused of soliciting 11-year-old from Ohio arrested on his way to Disney World

TORONTO, Canada – A Canadian man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for sending messages over social media attempting to coerce an 11-year-old from Ohio to engage in sexual activity.

Daniel Jason Wnek, 28, of Toronto, pleaded guilty last year to one count of coercion and/or enticement of a minor.

Wnek contacted the victim via Instagram in 2017 by using a photo of a younger male and claimed to be 14.

According to court documents, he eventually switched their communication to Snapchat.

Wnek sent messages to the victim that were sexual in nature and also sent explicit photos.

At that time, the victim’s parents contacted law enforcement and a law enforcement officer began posing as the 11-year-old.

According to court documents, Wnek told the person who he thought was the child that he would be traveling to Disney World in Florida.

He was arrested in Orlando.

“This case demonstrates how predators will target our children over social media by posing as people different from who they truly are,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. “Parents and trusted adults need to make it their business to know who their kids are communicating with.”