Lawmaker in Arkansas pushes legislation to require longer recess

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – An Arkansas state representative has filed a bill that would require all public schools to allot 40 minutes of recess for elementary students.
Republican Representative Jana Della Rosa issued a press release on the matter with information stating that recess or “unstructured play time” is an essential part of childhood development, including healthy lifestyle habits and social skills.
Elementary students in Arkansas currently receive about 18 minutes of recess a day.
