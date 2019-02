CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The band Heart is hitting the road this summer with their new “Love Alive” tour.

The rock duo had mega hits like “Magic Man” and “Barracuda” in the seventies and eighties.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will also join them for part of the tour, including their stop at Blossom Music Center.

Elle King will open the show.

It is scheduled for August 4, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m.