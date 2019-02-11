Is blackface ever okay? 34% of Americans say yes

A Pew Research survey shows 34% of Americans says blackface is acceptable if it is part of a costume.

The survey was conducted before news broke of a yearbook photo believed to be of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in blackface.

He says the person in the picture is not him.

Virginia’s Attorney General recently admitted he wore blackface as part of a costume in the 80s.

A coach and substitute teacher in Brown County, Indiana was terminated in February after he posted a photo of himself on Facebook wearing blackface on Halloween from ten years ago.

Richard Gist was dressed as Bob Marley in the photo.

New York housewife LuAnn DeLesseps received backlash when she dressed as Diana Ross for Halloween.

She later apologized, saying she wore the costume in tribute to her and says she didn’t do anything beyond bronzer to darken her skin.

The View’s Joy Behar came under fire last week when an editor for an entertainment site posted a clip of her on The View from 2016 where she showed a photo from a Halloween party and said she used makeup to darken her skin.

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

Behar has not responded to the claim.