Intense search underway after woman abducted at gunpoint from college campus

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- An intense search is underway after a woman was abducted at gunpoint from a college campus.

Police say she knows her kidnapper and they are asking for the public’s help in locating them before anyone gets hurt.

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Skylar Williams, 20, was abducted at gunpoint from a parking lot at the Ohio State University campus in Mansfield.

They say she was kidnapped by 24-year old Ty'Rell Pounds, the father of her child. Investigators say he forced her into a rental car he was driving and took off.

"It was actually returned to Enterprise, where his personal vehicle was located. They got in his personal vehicle and they took off," said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Amy Ivy.

Authorities say Pounds then stole his roommate's vehicle at gunpoint, a dark gray 2019 Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate FMZ 9621.

"I'm really concerned for the safety of the young woman. Too many people, I don't know, losing control and taking other people along their sad journey," said Margaret Puckett, a professor at neighboring North Central State College.

The incident put two colleges on high alert, and brought out investigators from several law enforcement agencies. OSU shares a campus with North Central State College in Mansfield.

A mutual friend told FOX 8 off-camera that the suspect recently graduated from North Central State.

"It's just sad for whatever issue is going on between these two that a young man would feel like he had to abduct Skylar and then leave a Facebook post that says maybe too bad their child is going to grow up without a parent," said Puckett.

Investigators say they are aware of a Facebook posting where Pounds says goodbye to his son and apologizes for leaving him to grow up without parents.

"People who have talked to him yesterday had no idea that this was gonna happen or that he had thoughts of this nature, so it's been a surprise to anybody and everybody that we've been able to get a hold of today," said Lt. Ivy.

FOX 8 was able to reach Pounds' mother via social media in Mississippi. She said “Just pray for the safety of these kids, please.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Pounds should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say the couple’s son is safe and in the care of relatives.

