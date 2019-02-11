× Injured veteran uses motorized wheel chair to help plow neighborhood roads

BELLEVUE, Nebraska – FOX 42 reports an injured veteran in Bellevue is shoveling snow for his neighbors in a unique way; he is using his new snow plow attached to his mechanical chair.

Giving back runs in Justin Anderson’s blood. He served in the military for 3 years and medically retired after he was shot in the knee in Iraq.

“We’re in the county so they don’t get out here right away, I’ll end up plowing half the street,” said Anderson.

And Sunday was no different. A chair donated by the Independence Fund, which helps injured veterans, helps him do big things; the organization even made some upgrades to his wheelchair with a new plow on the front.

His wife said he’s out there for hours and it’s an easy way to meet the neighbors.

For other neighbors, it was a surprise to see Anderson shoveling their snow.

“I was like ‘Hey dad, someone is doing out front!’ and he was like ‘Really?’ Iwas like ‘Yeah!'” said Noah Triggs. “It was fun because he did the streets and I did the sidewalk.”

Anderson said this is a reminder to people, with this small gesture, to always be a good neighbor.

“Why not do something to give back to the community, a community that’s supported me trough all of my struggles.”