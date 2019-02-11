‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Naushay Whitson

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Naushay Whitson's message:
"Dr. King influenced my life because he was brave enough to speak, no matter the consequences; not only that, but to lead by example for other people to speak how they feel.
I feel I can continue his legacy by speaking my mind, and always going after anything I believe in, no matter what anyone says; always be true to myself, and love others no matter the race or color.
Dr. King has influenced speech and civil rights.
His ideas changed minds -- and maybe even hearts."
