FOX News host: ‘I haven’t washed my hands in 10 years’

A FOX News host is making headlines regarding his personal hygiene.

During Sunday’s FOX & Friends show, Pete Hegseth, told his co-anchors one of his resolutions for 2019 was to say things on-air that he does off-air. That is when he admitted, “I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years. ”

We don’t think he was joking. Hegseth went on to say in the clip, “Really, I don’t wash my hands ever. I inoculate myself.” His co-anchors seemed shocked and one even asked for help.

Hegseth explained to them, “Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, so, therefore, they are not a real thing.”  He told them, “I can’t get sick.”

It should be noted, according to the CDC handwashing can help prevent illness. They list the five effective steps everyone should take to reduce the spread of illness and to stay healthy ( wet, lather, scrub, rinse and dry.) The CDC says, regular handwashing, particularly before and after certain activities, is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others.

