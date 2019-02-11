Florida woman charged in 3-year-old son’s 1986 Nevada death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — A woman who moved to Florida from the Las Vegas area a year after her 3-year-old mysteriously vanished more than 30 years ago has been arrested on a warrant charging her with killing the boy, authorities said Monday.

Amy Elizabeth Fleming of Dania, Florida, was being transferred to Nevada from jail in Palm Beach County following her Jan. 29 arrest on a murder charge in Francillon Pierre's death in August 1986.

The child has not been found, but North Las Vegas police Officer Eric Leavitt said investigators recently obtained new witness accounts saying Fleming killed him. Leavitt declined to specify how authorities believe the child died.

Fleming, who was 28 at the time and is now 60, and her then-fiance Lee Luster told police that the boy, nicknamed Yo-Yo, wandered away from them at a Saturday afternoon swap meet.

"The parents have always been persons of interest in the case," Leavitt said. "At this point, evidence points to (Fleming), but the investigation is ongoing."

Luster, now 62, has not been charged with a crime.

Investigators questioned Fleming and Luster after the boy was reported missing, and Leavitt said they told police that Pierre's father, who lived in Haiti, may have abducted the boy.

Leavitt said the father was cleared as a suspect in 1986. Police are now trying to locate him in Haiti, the North Las Vegas police spokesman added.

Fleming and Luster married and moved to South Florida in 1987, Leavitt said, and had no recent criminal record.

Fleming worked at a marketing firm in Boca Raton where she was arrested by a fugitive apprehension team led by U.S. marshals.

The boy was officially considered a missing person, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children featured him in 2011 in an age-progressed portrait showing what he might look like at age 29.

Police say piecing together torn-up jailhouse letters yielded a possible confession that led to the arrest Fleming.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said Monday the discovery came after detectives reopened the case in 2017 and tried unsuccessfully to trace the origin of a fraudulent birth certificate application in the name of the missing boy.

A police affidavit says that in one letter, the boy's mother told her then-fiance that "what happened was totally unintentional" and she was sorry.