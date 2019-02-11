Firefighters told to get rid of firehouse cat after anonymous complaint

Posted 11:22 am, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, February 11, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Firefighters in San Francisco are fighting to keep their station cat they rescued as a kitten four years ago.

View this post on Instagram

Over this smoke. #campfire

A post shared by Edna SFFD Stn 49 EMS Cat (@fire_cat_edna) on

They say an anonymous caller complained about Edna the cat being around their firefighting equipment.

You can see from the photos on Edna’s Instagram page, she’s one of the crew.

View this post on Instagram

Cuddles with one of my favs🤗

A post shared by Edna SFFD Stn 49 EMS Cat (@fire_cat_edna) on

View this post on Instagram

Let me tell you bout my best friendssssss

A post shared by Edna SFFD Stn 49 EMS Cat (@fire_cat_edna) on

Crew members even refer to her as the “station angel.”

ABC 7 reached out to San Francisco fire to get an answer about why Edna has to leave and hasn’t gotten a response.

View this post on Instagram

Stress unit Edna

A post shared by Edna SFFD Stn 49 EMS Cat (@fire_cat_edna) on

Firefighters were told that animal control would be called on Edna Monday.

Google Map for coordinates 37.774929 by -122.419416.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.