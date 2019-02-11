Firefighters told to get rid of firehouse cat after anonymous complaint

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Firefighters in San Francisco are fighting to keep their station cat they rescued as a kitten four years ago.

They say an anonymous caller complained about Edna the cat being around their firefighting equipment.

You can see from the photos on Edna’s Instagram page, she’s one of the crew.

Crew members even refer to her as the “station angel.”

ABC 7 reached out to San Francisco fire to get an answer about why Edna has to leave and hasn’t gotten a response.

Firefighters were told that animal control would be called on Edna Monday.