FBI says man has robbed another bank, this time in Lakewood

Posted 7:47 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, February 11, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Authorities are looking for a bank robbery suspect who may have struck again.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, on Monday at 1:42 p.m., a man walked into the Fifth Third Bank on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, and demanded money in all denominations except ones.

After leaving the bank, the suspect was seen walking north on West 150th.

He’s described as about 50 years old, 5’10”-5’11,” with a slim build and a graying beard.

Related Story
FBI searching for man caught on surveillance in Cleveland bank robbery

He was wearing a dark knit hat with a logo, and dark clothing.

The FBI says this appears to be the same suspect who robbed Key Bank on Chester Avenue in Cleveland last Friday.

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous, but please reach out to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Lakewood Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

The FBI says reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the responsible individual.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.