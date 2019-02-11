Cleveland firefighter arrested, accused of disorderly conduct at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND- A Cleveland firefighter was arrested Monday, accused of disorderly conduct.

According to a press release from the city, the firefighter, identified by the city as Fire Battalion Chief William Graham, was taken into custody by Cleveland police for an incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at around 1 p.m.

No further details concerning the incident were released.

Graham, a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail for booking.

He was placed on restricted duty pending what happens in the case.