Browns sign controversial player Kareem Hunt

BEREA- The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back and Willoughby South High School star made headlines after he was seen on video hitting and kicking a woman at a hotel in Cleveland last February.

He was released from the Chiefs back in November after the video was released.

Hunt entered counseling for alcohol and anger management after the incident.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapport, Hunt will continue counseling. He had a meeting with NFL investigators regarding 3 incidents, and a suspension is coming. At the end of his suspension, Hunt will then play for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey released the following statement shortly after Monday's announcement, "My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision-making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him. There were two important factors: one is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out.” “We fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem’s history and do not condone his actions. Given what we know about Kareem through our extensive research, we believe he deserves a second chance but certainly with the understanding that he has to go through critical and essential steps to become a performing member of this organization, aside from what the NFL determines from their ongoing investigation. We fully understand that Kareem is subject to discipline by the NFL. Here at the Browns, there is a detailed plan with expectations laid out that he understands and must follow, because any similar incident will not be tolerated. We will support Kareem through this process and utilize our resources, however, permitted, to help him become successful on and off the field as long as he continues to show the commitment necessary to represent this organization.”

Hunt is 5-11, 216 pounds and is entering his third NFL season of Toledo. He has rushed for 2,151 yards on 453 attempts (4.7 average) with 15 touchdowns, while adding 79 receptions for 833 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt also released statement following the announcement he is joining the Browns, “First off, I would like to once again apologize for my actions last year. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. That is not the man I was raised to be, and I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact. I’m extremely grateful that John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam and the Cleveland Browns organization are granting me the opportunity to earn their trust and represent their organization in the best way possible on and off the field. I am committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation. I also understand the expectations that the Browns have clearly laid out and that I have to earn my way back to the NFL. I’m a work in progress as a person, but I’m committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself.”

