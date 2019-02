Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-This Black History month, we are shining a spotlight on an American hero, who recalls how the long road to equality he faced while serving our country.

Fox 8's Maia Belay sat down with one of Cleveland's remaining original Tuskegee Airmen who shares with us what it was like fighting for freedom in the military and at home.

Hear his story in the video above.

