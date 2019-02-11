Caught on video: Violent confrontation between inmate and officer at Richland County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY- A surveillance camera inside the Richland County Jail captured a violent confrontation between an inmate and an officer.

The incident happened on January 8 between 32-year-old inmate Tracey Brooks and corrections officer Alexandria Strong.

Investigators say Strong was assisting a nurse with dispensing medication to inmates when Brooks approached her and asked when she was going to be released from jail.

They report Brooks became agitated when the corrections officer told her she didn't have any anything to do with inmate releases. That is when Brooks started insulting her.

When Brooks was asked to turn around to be handcuffed, she refused. The video shows as officer Strong tried to grab her wrist, she began swinging and pushed Strong to the floor.

Officer Strong reported a number of inmates tried to intervene, but Brooks was still able to punch her in the face and put her hand around the officer's neck in an attempt to choke her.

Other corrections officers arrived to help the officer in distress, while Brooks continued to fight. They ended up using pepper spray on Brooks to calm the situation.

Brooks, who is serving time for failing to appear in two different courts, told investigators she broke her hand during the fight. Officer Strong suffered a concussion during the scuffle.

Tracey Brooks has been charged with felonious assault and was transferred to a different jail while she awaits trial.