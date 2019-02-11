× Bond set for man accused of killing elderly man after road rage dispute

GARFIELD HEIGHTS- Bond has been set for the man accused in the death of an 83-year-old man after an apparent road rage incident.

Cronie Lloyd, of Cleveland, appeared in Garfield Heights Municipal Court Monday morning.

Police say Lloyd assaulted Gary Power earlier this month at a gas station. Llyod took off after the incident and was arrested last Friday after DNA positively ID’d him as the suspect.

Bond was set at $3 million. He is due back in court next week.

