Bond set for man accused of killing elderly man after road rage dispute

Posted 12:08 pm, February 11, 2019

GARFIELD HEIGHTS- Bond has been set for the man accused in the death of an 83-year-old man after an apparent road rage incident.

Cronie Lloyd, of Cleveland, appeared in Garfield Heights Municipal Court Monday morning.

Police say Lloyd assaulted Gary Power earlier this month at a gas station.  Llyod took off after the incident and was arrested last Friday after DNA positively ID’d him as the suspect.

Bond was set at $3 million. He is due back in court next week.

