Ashland man arrested in drug trafficking bust
ASHLAND, Ohio – Ashland police say a routine traffic stop led them to a drug trafficking bust.
Officers made a traffic stop on Claremont Avenue Sunday, February 3.
According to a press release, officers say that stop led them to a home in the 400 block of Sandusky Street.
Officers and members of the drug task force searched the home on a warrant.
Law enforcement officers found nearly $18,000 in cash, as well as a bulk amount of high-grade marijuana and THC.
The press release states officers also collected other evidence related to drug trafficking.
23-year-old Robert Kircher is facing charges connected with the bust.
