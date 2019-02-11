Ashland man arrested in drug trafficking bust

Posted 12:03 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, February 11, 2019

ASHLAND, Ohio – Ashland police say a routine traffic stop led them to a drug trafficking bust.

Officers made a traffic stop on Claremont Avenue Sunday, February 3.

According to a press release, officers say that stop led them to a home in the 400 block of Sandusky Street.

Officers and members of the drug task force searched the home on a warrant.

Law enforcement officers found nearly $18,000 in cash, as well as a bulk amount of high-grade marijuana and THC.

The press release states officers also collected other evidence related to drug trafficking.

23-year-old Robert Kircher is facing charges connected with the bust.

