3-year-old found wandering in the cold; one charged as Cleveland police search for answers

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating the details that led to a 3-year-old wandering the street in Cleveland alone in just a nightgown, with no shoes and no jacket.

The child was seen in the 400 block of E. 124th around 12:20 Sunday morning.

According to a police report, a neighbor in the area called police when she saw a man and woman in a Lincoln SUV put the child in their car.

The neighbor says the car pulled away and then returned to the neighbor's house.

At that point, the neighbor confronted them, according to a police report.

The neighbor says the woman in the vehicle punched her in the face and kicked her.

The neighbor says her 12-year-old daughter came out of the house and the man in the vehicle pushed her to the ground and kicked her dog.

EMS crews broke up the fight.

The male in the vehicle was identified as Raymond Wright.

According to the police report, he showed signs of intoxication.

Wright faces charges for kidnapping, assault and cruelty to animals.

Wright told police the woman who was driving nearly hit the child that was walking in the street, so they pulled over and put the child in the car.

Wright says he did not know the child.

Wright would not identify the female driver to police. Police say he gave them several different names.

The 3-year-old was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

According to the police report, the child was very dirty and appeared to have developmental issues.

UH nurses examined her and report she had minor injuries.

The police report states the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit will be following up on the investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children & Family Services reports the child's mother was found Sunday and is working with police.

The 3-year-old and another child, a 1-year-old, are in DCFS custody.