Snow moves into Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Light snow this afternoon into tonight may produce 1 to 3 inches.

By Monday morning, our northern communities will likely have a coating to 2″, where our southern communities will get 2-3″. This could make for a slower morning commute Monday morning.

Another time frame to keep a watchful eye will be Monday evening and early Tuesday. This is when there is a risk of an icy mix before transitioning to all rain Tuesday during the daylight hours.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.