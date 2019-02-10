Snow ends by morning, but rain follows Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Snow is already ending as of late evening Sunday after depositing 1-3″ of light snow across the entire viewing area.

Here's a look at your overnight temperatures:

As the snow stops, the rest of the night should be reasonably quiet as ODOT prepares for our Monday morning commute to work.

There may be some leftover pockets of light snow or freezing drizzle in the pre-dawn, so make sure you tune in to FOX 8 News at 4 a.m. with Jenn Harcher for the latest.

The next system isn’t far away. After a quick, quiet break that will last until early afternoon Monday, a new round of rain will start Monday evening (which may briefly start as a messy, wintry mix in the far west).

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

