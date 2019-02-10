Pick-up, drop-off policy changes at Cleveland Hopkins airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Passengers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will once again be able to catch their shuttles, taxis and ride share services at the terminals.

City of Cleveland officials had moved the pick up and drop off locations a couple hundred yards away from the terminals for shuttles, taxis and ride share services to alleviate traffic congestion.

Some passengers said it’s not easily spotted from the terminal, or easy to find.

“It’s just not close enough for the things you need,” said one traveler.

Just last month the FOX 8 I-TEAM reported on the new location and how it was confusing to some travelers.

“I just wasn’t sure which level to go to once I got across because there weren’t any markings in the elevator,” said Ben Farmer.

“It’s just bad in the weather when it’s nasty out. It’s hard to get the shuttle out of here so it’s inconvenient,” said Jerry Widmer.

“Especially with it being cold and it’s also not easy to stand in the parking lot instead of just being able to walk outside and get picked up,” said Jared Williams,

The City of Cleveland announced in a press release Saturday that the system will change back to the way it was before.

The city didn’t address the passenger confusion, but did say they’re making the change back to the terminals during capital improvement projects.

Several passengers said Sunday it’s really good news.

“I love it. If I could save time I’m all for that,” Farmer said.

“Yeah if it’s going to move back up front, it’s going to be awesome,” Widmer said.

“I think it will be more convenient and over all better for everybody,” Williams said.

The city didn’t say if the change is permanent.

The change takes place February 18th.

