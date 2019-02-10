Photo shows winter storm’s impact in Washington state

WATERVILLE, Washington – Some areas around Seattle recieved more than 10 inches of snow Saturday, the most in 70 years, according to the National Weather Service.

With Seattle already receiving the most snow in February in 70 years ( 10.6 inches ) and "just" 2.6 inches away from breaking the record for the most snow in February at Sea-Tac airport ( 13.1 inches in 1949 ) we give you…the mountain was out today! #wawx #wasnow pic.twitter.com/HFP45CX2H9 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 10, 2019

The area is preparing for two more rounds of snow, one on track to hit Sunday night and another Monday night.

*Winter Storm Watch Issued* Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western Washington. There will be TWO systems that impact the area. The 1st system arrives Sunday afternoon-night with light accumulations. The 2nd system pushes through Monday-Tuesday. Additional details: pic.twitter.com/KZKk6EfxK0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 10, 2019

The Washington State Department of Transportation managed road closures across the state.

Not everyone got the memo.

The department tweeted a picture of a car nearly buried up to the roof.

So, we close roads for a reason. This truck went around a barricade on US 2 near Waterville, got buried and needed to be rescued by our crews, putting them in danger & taking them away from other work. So PLEASE, obey road closures, for everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/dIHJnRB5OV — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) February 10, 2019

The DOT reported the car went around a barrier and the driver needed rescue.

Seattle typically gets around 7 inches of snow a year.