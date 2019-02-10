Photo shows winter storm’s impact in Washington state

WATERVILLE, Washington – Some areas around Seattle recieved more than 10 inches of snow Saturday, the most in 70 years, according to the National Weather Service.
The area is preparing for two more rounds of snow, one on track to hit Sunday night and another Monday night.
The Washington State Department of Transportation managed road closures across the state.
Not everyone got the memo.
The department tweeted a picture of a car nearly buried up to the roof.
The DOT reported the car went around a barrier and the driver needed rescue.
Seattle typically gets around 7 inches of snow a year.
