New Aladdin trailer released during Grammys reveals Will Smith as ‘Genie’

HOLLYWOOD — Disney released a new trailer for their upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

The new trailer debuts the character of Genie, who is portrayed by Will Smith.

“You really don’t know who I am?” Genie asks Aladdin.

“Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringing a bell?” the character asks before the screen goes to black showing the film’s scheduled release date, May 24.

The trailer also reveals a few glimpses at what to expect when the film hits theaters, including beautiful views of Agrabah, celebrations in the downtown streets, Jasmine looking stunning in a pink and cold outfit and Aladdin, in what appears to be a volcano, facing an uncertain fate.

Aladdin is being directed by Guy Ritchie, and features Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and, obviously, Smith as Genie.

