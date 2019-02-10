N.C. driver strikes pedestrian during hit-and-run, later poses with damaged car on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wilmington police are searching for a driver who was caught on camera hitting a woman with her car and then posting a photo of the damaged vehicle on social media.

According to police, the crash happened on Wednesday as the victim was walking with a man.

The video, which was shared with WABC, shows a black car speeding towards them.

The man is able to move out of the way, but the woman was struck and reportedly suffered multiple injuries.

Police have since identified the suspect behind the wheel as 22-year-old Courtnay Danielle Lawrence.

They said she has a known dating relationship with the man from the scene.

Lawrence is now facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run failure to give information/aid to personal injury, and driving without a license.

***Warning: The video below may be difficult for some viewers to watch.***