Miami police release video of woman’s abduction



MIAMI, Florida – Police in Miami have released video of a woman being abducted on Friday.

The video shows the woman being forced into a white car.

The incident happened at a tire shop.

You can see in the video the woman walks into the tire shop and is dragged out moments later.

According to Local 10 news, a witness, who didn’t want to be identified, told them the woman was asking for help.

“She told me, ‘call 911,”” the witness said. “She told me, ‘he’s going to kill me.'”

The witness said he saw the man beat her.

“He was running like a beast into the shop, he took her (and) he hit her like 20 times,” the witness said.

Detectives don’t know who the woman or her alleged attacker is.