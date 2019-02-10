× Lindsey Vonn wins bronze in final race of her career

ARE, Sweden – Lindsey Vonn has won the bronze medal in downhill in the final race of her career.

It’s a medal that brings Vonn full circle: the American’s two silvers at the 2007 worlds on the same course in Are were the first two major championship medals of her career.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia defended her title from the 2017 worlds, finishing 0.23 seconds ahead of Corinne Suter of Switzerland and 0.49 ahead of Vonn.

Vonn said she would be retiring after the downhill at the world championships Sunday.

Battling pain in both of her surgically repaired knees, the 34-year-old Vonn recently moved up her retirement date. She then crashed in Tuesday’s super-G.

Vonn goes out as the most successful female skier of all time with 82 World Cup wins.

One last time I will stand in the starting gate.

One last time I will feel the adrenaline running through my veins.

One last time I will risk it all.

One last time… I will remember it forever.

Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/cIQBDdgfGo — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 9, 2019