Lady Gaga gives emotional speech on mental health after winning third Grammy of the night

LOS ANGELES — After winning her third Grammy of the night, Lady Gaga gave an emotional acceptance speech addressing the importance of mental health.

According to People, Gaga took home her third award of the evening at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Her third award was for the best pop/group performance for Shallow, her duet with Bradley Cooper from A Star is Born, the film she recently starred in with Cooper.

“I gotta thank God, thank you for looking out for me. Thank you for my family at home, I love you,” Gaga said in her speech as she held back tears. “If I don’t get another chance to say this: I just want to say I’m so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They’re so important. And a lot of artists deal with that and we got to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that’s hurting don’t look away. And if you’re hurting, even if it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you. I love you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

She also sent a shout out to Cooper, who was unable to attend the awards Sunday evening, saying, “Bradley, I loved singing this song with you.”

Gaga also reportedly won the Grammy for best song for visual media for Shallow and best pop vocal performance for her song Joanne.

Shallow also won best original song at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, best song at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Award and the award for best original music at the British Academy Film Awards.

More on Lady Gaga, here.