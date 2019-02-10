× Incoming snow delaying, cancelling flights at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND — Cancellations and delays are starting to trickle in at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the airport’s website, several arriving and departing flights from cities including Chicago and New York City have been impacted.

The FOX 8 weather team is keeping a close eye on the snow, which is coming from the southwest and heading towards the northeast.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest.