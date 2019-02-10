Gym teacher fixes kindergartener’s ponytail in adorable video

VALDOSTA, Georgia – A gym teacher and a kindergartener are getting a lot of attention for a sweet moment captured on video during gym class.

Jonathan Oliver paused to help kindergartener Kristen Paulk, who had asked him to help fix her ponytail.

WG Nunn Elementary Assistant Kindergarten teacher, Kandice Anderson, posted the video on her Facebook page with the caption, “When your job goes beyond teaching… #CoachO #LoveIt.”

The video has now been seen more than 3 million times.

Coach Oliver told Good Morning America he was surprised at the reaction.

“We [teachers] want to make them feel like they’re at home and that they enjoy being here. We try to love on them as much as possible. To me, it was just a ponytail.”

Oliver is a dad of three. He says he was glad Kristen just asked him for a ponytail, because that’s where his expertise ends.

Kristen’s mom says she wasn’t surprised her daughter felt comfortable asking Oliver for help.

“I always know that Kristen is in very good hands with him.” Miyah Cleckley said.