EUCLID, Ohio - Euclid firefighters battled flames at a home on Alberton Road Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m.

Fire crews say the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof.

There was one person in the home when the fire broke out.

They were able to make it out safely.

Fire crews say there was extensive damage to the home.