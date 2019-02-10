Driver interviewed before, after winter weather spin out in Erie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — One driver had an experience in the snow Sunday evening that proves you cannot be too careful while winter driving in northeast Ohio.

FOX 8’s Allison Brown interviewed Sandusky resident Aaron Pool as he was stopped at a Vermilion rest area along State Route 2 while driving back home from a dinner at Crocker Park.

“Just hoping I make it home alright and everyone on the highway makes it to their destinations ok,” he said, regarding driving in the snowy conditions.

Pool said his plan was to keep it slow on the roads as Lorain and Erie counties were receiving snowfall at that time.

“Just pay attention, stay off of people’s bumpers, make sure I stay on the brake in case anything was to come about,” Pool said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported having more than 1,000 crews out across the state Sunday, working to clear the roads due to snow.

When driving westbound on SR 2, snowy and slick conditions worsened after the initial interview with Pool took place.

About ten minutes after the interview, FOX 8 crews stopped along SR 2 heading toward Sandusky to discover a state trooper helping a stranded driver, which turned out to be Pool.

“Coming over the bridge my car just started sliding out of control; tried to put the brake on and I just started spinning until I came down here,” Pool told Allison Brown.

Pool’s vehicle was stuck in the snow and mud; a tire was ripped off.

“Just made sure I have my life, no injuries, or anything but still scary.”

Thankfully Pool is ok, but agrees he is proof that you can never be too careful when driving in winter weather.