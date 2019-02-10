Driver ejected in rollover crash in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio – Coshocton County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a driver hospitalized.

Around 2:30 Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 51000 block of County Road 16.

Deputies found a man who had been thrown from his vehicle.

He’s been identified as 47-year-old Jason Dolick.

According to deputies, Dolick was headed east on County Road 16 when he lost control.

His truck traveled into a ditch and hit an embankment, and then rolled several times.

Dolick was ejected before the vehicle came to rest on its roof.

According to a press release from Coshocton County, Dolick was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

There is no word on his condition.

Speed and alcohol are both suspected, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

West Lafayette police, Coshocton County EMS, West Lafayette Fire also assisted at the scene.