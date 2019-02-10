Crews investigating house explosion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a house explosion that happened in Akron Sunday evening.

According to Akron Fire Department, the explosion occurred around 7 p.m. on Cliffside Drive.

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

Officials say one person was checked out by EMS. It is unclear if this was directly related to the explosion.

Akron Fire Department, Summit County Bomb Squad and a fire investigator are on scene collecting evidence.

Officials have not said at this time whether or not the explosion is suspicious.

Cliffside Drive is currently blocked off.

Fox 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.