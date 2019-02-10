× Community holds fundraiser for family who lost everything in Vermilion house explosion

VERMILION, Ohio — Vermilion community members are rallying around a family who lost everything after a house explosion last month.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held Sunday evening at German’s Villa for the Haslage family.

On January 31, a driver crashed into the gas meter at their home on Darrow Road, authorities said.

Thankfully Jen and Tracy, along with their two dogs, were able to get out before the house exploded.

Loved ones said it’s so hard to process that a home so full of memories is gone.

“I cannot grasp that there’s nothing. Not a picture, it’s nothing but ashes and everything is different. There’s nothing to save and it’s hard to grasp that all of my childhood stuff, their parents stuff, it’s all gone,” said their daughter, Cristol Haslage.

The Erie County Sheriff said the suspect, 56-year-old Kenneth Karnow, took off from the scene after the crash. He was later arrested in a vacant house and has since been charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

