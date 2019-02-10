Cleveland PD: 2 men found in car shot multiple times, 1 dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police responded to a shots fired call in South Collinwood Saturday night.

Officers arrived in the 930 block of Stevenson around 11:55 p.m.

Cleveland police say officers found two people inside a Honda Element.

Both men had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Cleveland police, officers gave the men first aid while they waited for emergency responders.

EMS transported the victims to University Hospitals.

One of the victims died.

He is a 33-year-old male.

The other victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbors say they heard shots and called police.

Members of the homicide unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

If you have any information, call (216)623-5464.

No suspects have been identified.