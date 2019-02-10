× Cleveland man faces multiple charges after incident involving 3-year-old girl found wandering the streets

CLEVELAND — A man is facing multiple charges, including assault and kidnapping, after an incident involving the three-year-old girl that was found wandering the streets of Cleveland Sunday morning.

Police were called to East 124th Street and Locke Avenue for reports of an endangered child around 12:25 a.m.

When officials arrived on scene they met with a bystander who claimed she came out to walk her dog and noticed the child walking in the street.

The bystander, who claimed she had never seen the child before, called police.

After calling police about the child, the bystander reportedly saw a black Lincoln SUV pulled up, a woman got out of the car and placed the child in the vehicle, before driving off.

According to the police report, the bystander then saw the SUV return to the scene. That’s when the bystander and the driver of the vehicle, who allegedly appeared intoxicated, began arguing about the child.

The driver is accused of exiting the vehicle and punching, kicking and pushing the bystander.

A man, identified as Raymond Wright, 48, of Cleveland, was allegedly riding in the SUV. Officials said he exited the vehicle and pushed the bystander’s 12-year-old daughter to the ground, before kicking the bystander’s dog.

When police arrived Wright told police that his child’s mother was the woman driving the SUV, according to the report.

Wright allegedly told police that he did not know the three-year-old girl, but their vehicle had almost struck her when they turned down the street. Wright told police they had driven off with the child before returning to the scene.

Police said Wright showed signs of intoxication and smelled of alcohol.

They also said when they asked Wright the name of the driver, who he said was his child’s mother, he provided them with incorrect names multiple times before stating “he has eight different child’s mothers.”

A witness identified Wright as the person who attacked the 12-year-old and the dog, the report states.

The witness also reportedly said the driver of the SUV knocked on several doors in the area before getting into the argument with the bystander.

According to the police report, the bystander told police she was fearful for the child’s life and thought Wright and the driver of the SUV were attempting to kidnap the three-year-old.

Wright was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, falsification, cruelty to animals and felonious assault.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene before authorities arrived and has not yet been identified.

Police state that the bystander sustained what appeared to be a broken tooth, but she and her 12-year-old daughter refused medical treatment.

Police told FOX 8 that the three-year-old child was taken to the hospital for examination and released.

Law enforcement officers located her mother Sunday afternoon and were interviewing her. According to Mary Louise Madigan, the Cuyahoga County Director of Communications, the three-year-old, as well as a 1-year-old in the home, will remain in emergency protective custody of DCFS overnight. Officials will meet with the mother Monday to discuss best options for the children going forward.

